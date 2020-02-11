|
FOREMAN Barry
of Crowland, passed away peacefully at home on Monday 27th January, aged 77 years. Beloved Husband of Hazel and a loving Dad of Anita. Funeral Service at Crowland Abbey on Tuesday 18th February 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by a committal at Peterborough Crematorium at 3.00pm. No flowers by request, donations in lieu to Barry's chosen charities. Any further enquiries to A.Coley & Son Funeral Directors, Quaker House, West Street, Crowland, Peterborough, PE6 0EE Tel. 01733 211968.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Feb. 11, 2020