GREENWOOD
Basil Anthony
(Tony)
Of Weston Hills, passed away peacefully in Peterborough City Hospital on Wednesday 11th December 2019 aged 76 years. Much loved husband of Eileen, a dearly loved dad of Mark and Mandy, a devoted grandad and great grandad who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Surfleet on Thursday 9th January 2020 at 11.00am. Family flowers only, donations preferred for Peterborough City Hospital Respiratory Department may be given at the service or sent to: Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services (Clubleys) St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD. Tel. 01775 723199
Published in Spalding Guardian on Dec. 24, 2019