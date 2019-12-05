|
|
STRINGER
Beatrice Ann
of Kirton passed away peacefully at Hunters Creek Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family on 24th November, 2019 aged 86 years. Devoted wife of Peter, beloved Mum of Stephanie, Mandy, Karen and Ian, precious Nana and Great Nanny. Funeral service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium on Thursday, 19th December, 2019 at 10.00am. Family flowers only. Donations towards Dementia UK may be sent to F.E. Addlesee & Son Ltd, 44 Castle Street, Boston, PE21 8PN Tel:01205 311303
Published in Spalding Guardian on Dec. 5, 2019