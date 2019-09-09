|
|
CLAXTON
Benjamin
Passed away peacefully in Holbeach Hospital on Friday 30th August 2019, aged 96 years. Loving father of Michael, Jayne and John, doting grandad and great-grandad. Funeral Service to celebrate his life to be held at St Mary's Church, Whaplode on Tuesday 17th September 2019 at 10.00am followed by cremation at South Lincolnshire Crematorium. Family flowers only please and donations, if desired, to Holbeach Hospital. Mark Forth Independent Funeral Services, 10 New Road, Spalding PE11 1DQ. Tel: 01775 720800
Published in Spalding Guardian on Sept. 9, 2019