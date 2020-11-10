|
|
JOHNSON
Betty Margaret
formerly Willcox
née Greig
passed away on Saturday 24th October 2020 aged 78 years. Dearly loved mum of Diane and Suzanne. Much loved grandma to Lauren and Lucy. Mother-in-law to Woody, Stuart and the late Mark. Private family service at South Lincs Crematorium on Thursday 12th November 2020 at 10am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Marie Curie & St Barnabas may be given at the service or sent to Morriss & Haynes Ltd 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding PE12 7AF Tel: 01406425225
