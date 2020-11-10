Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020
10:00
South Lincs Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty JOHNSON

Notice Condolences

Betty JOHNSON Notice
JOHNSON

Betty Margaret

formerly Willcox

née Greig

passed away on Saturday 24th October 2020 aged 78 years. Dearly loved mum of Diane and Suzanne. Much loved grandma to Lauren and Lucy. Mother-in-law to Woody, Stuart and the late Mark. Private family service at South Lincs Crematorium on Thursday 12th November 2020 at 10am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Marie Curie & St Barnabas may be given at the service or sent to Morriss & Haynes Ltd 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding PE12 7AF Tel: 01406425225
Published in Spalding Guardian on Nov. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -