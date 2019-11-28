|
ROSE
Betty
(née Gotobed)
peacefully at her home in West Pinchbeck on Thursday 14th November 2019, aged 86 years. Devoted Wife to the late Ray and a loving Mum to Elizabeth and Sarah. She will also be sadly missed by all of her family and friends. Funeral Service to take place at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet on Monday 9th December 2019 at 12.00noon. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to be shared between St Barnabas and Marie Curie c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding. Tel: (01775) 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on Nov. 28, 2019