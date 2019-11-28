Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Willson Funeral Directors Spalding
40 Winsover Road
, Lincolnshire PE11 1EJ
01775 722915
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
12:00
South Lincs Crematorium
Surfleet
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty ROSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty ROSE

Notice Condolences

Betty ROSE Notice
ROSE

Betty

(née Gotobed)

peacefully at her home in West Pinchbeck on Thursday 14th November 2019, aged 86 years. Devoted Wife to the late Ray and a loving Mum to Elizabeth and Sarah. She will also be sadly missed by all of her family and friends. Funeral Service to take place at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet on Monday 9th December 2019 at 12.00noon. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to be shared between St Barnabas and Marie Curie c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding. Tel: (01775) 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -