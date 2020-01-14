Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
13:00
St Peter & St Paul's Church
Gosberton
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
14:00
Surfleet Crematorium
STANLEY

Betty

passed away peacefully at Abbeygate Retirement Home on Sunday 29th December, aged 93 years. Beloved Wife of the late Harold, Mum to Martyn and Pam, Jane and Bill and loving Nan and Nanan. Funeral Service to take place at St Peter & St Paul's Church, Gosberton on Tuesday 21st January at 1.00pm followed by cremation at Surfleet Crematorium at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to be divided between St Barnabas Hospice and Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance may be given at the service or sent to Morriss & Haynes, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, PE12 7AF. Tel: 01406 425225
Published in Spalding Guardian on Jan. 14, 2020
