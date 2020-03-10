|
|
DAVIS
Bill
Of Whaplode passed away peacefullyin The Tulip Suite on 25th February 2020 aged 83 years. Much loved husband of Diane, a dearly loved dad and grandad who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Surfleet on Wednesday 25th March at 2pm. Family flowers only, donations preferred for Spalding Hospice Foundation and Moulton Medical Centre may be given at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services (Clubleys) St Johns Road,Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD. Tel 01775 723199
Published in Spalding Guardian on Mar. 10, 2020