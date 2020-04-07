Home

of Spalding, passed away peacefully on 30th March 2020 in Stonehaven Care Home, Quadring, aged 91. Poignantly on his 61st Wedding Anniversary. Loving, caring Husband of Christine, devoted Dad to Susan and Jennifer, Father-in-law to Richard and fun-loving Grandad to Ellie and Holly. Much loved, greatly missed and respected by so many who knew him. Funeral Service for family only due to current situation, will be held at Surfleet Crematorium on 17th April at 11.00am. All enquiries to: Riverside Funeral Services, Spalding, PE11 2AA. Tel: 01775 722567
Published in Spalding Guardian on Apr. 7, 2020
