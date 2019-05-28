|
Of Donington, passed away suddenly but peacefully at The Johnson Community Hospital, Spalding on 19th May 2019, aged 86 years. Wife of the late Bob, a loving mum to Glenn & Mark, devoted grandma to Adam & Oliver and a great-grandma to Lucie. Funeral Service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium on Thursday 6th June 2019 at 11.00am. Family flowers only. Donations to The Spalding Hospice Foundation and Cancer Research UK may be sent to F E Addlesee & Son Limited, Funeral Directors, 44 Castle Street, Boston. Tel: 01205 311303
Published in Spalding Guardian on May 28, 2019