Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda BEMROSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda BEMROSE

Notice Condolences

Brenda BEMROSE Notice
Of Donington, passed away suddenly but peacefully at The Johnson Community Hospital, Spalding on 19th May 2019, aged 86 years. Wife of the late Bob, a loving mum to Glenn & Mark, devoted grandma to Adam & Oliver and a great-grandma to Lucie. Funeral Service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium on Thursday 6th June 2019 at 11.00am. Family flowers only. Donations to The Spalding Hospice Foundation and Cancer Research UK may be sent to F E Addlesee & Son Limited, Funeral Directors, 44 Castle Street, Boston. Tel: 01205 311303
Published in Spalding Guardian on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.