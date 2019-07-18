Home

J. Willson Funeral Directors Spalding
40 Winsover Road
, Lincolnshire PE11 1EJ
01775 722915
Brenda GREEN Notice
GREEN

Brenda

Of Spalding, passed away peacefully in Ashwood Nursing Home, Spalding on Thursday 11th July 2019, aged 93 years. Funeral service to take place at Broadstreet Methodist Church, Spalding on Tuesday 30th July at 1.45pm to be followed by cremation at South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Surfleet. No flowers by request, donations towards Broadstreet Methodist Church c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincs Tel: 01775 722915.
Published in Spalding Guardian on July 18, 2019
