Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
15:00
South Lincs Crematorium
Of Holbeach, passed away on Monday 19th August 2019 aged 82 years. Much loved mother of Adrian, Brian and Wendy. Dearly loved nan of Sophie, Kieran and Owen. Funeral service at South Lincs Crematorium on Wednesday 11th September 2019 at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK may be given at the service or sent to Morriss & Haynes Ltd, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincolnshire PE12 7AF Tel: 01406 425225
Published in Spalding Guardian on Sept. 2, 2019
