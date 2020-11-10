Home

Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020
Surfleet Crematorium
Brian DRURY

Brian DRURY Notice
DRURY

Brian Matthew

Of Queens Bank, Cowbit. Passed away peacefully at Ashwood Nursing Home on 31st October 2020 aged 84 years. Much loved father to Julian and father in law to Marion. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. The funeral will take place on Thursday 19th November at Surfleet Crematorium. In light of current restrictions this will, sadly, be by invitation only. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Dementia UK may be given at the service or via cheque made payable to the charity, and sent to Mark Forth Independent Funeral Services, 10 New Road, Spalding, PE11 1DQ
Published in Spalding Guardian on Nov. 10, 2020
