F E Walton & Son
38 Market Place
Long Sutton, Lincolnshire PE12 9JF
01406 307177
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
12:00
South Lincolnshire Crematorium
Surfleet
Brian Thomas

Of Gedney and formerly of Weston, passed away peacefully at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston, on 21st August 2019 aged 79 years. Loving husband of Ann, devoted father to Mark, Paul and Sarah, father-in-law to Sharon, Kate and Darren and grandfather to Jade, Oliver, Abigail and Lucinda. Funeral Service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Surfleet, on Monday 9th September at 12.00noon. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research UK at the service or c/o FE Walton & Son, 38 Market Place, Long Sutton PE12 9JF. Tel: 01406 363264
Published in Spalding Guardian on Sept. 2, 2019
