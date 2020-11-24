|
LYNCH
Brian Thomas of Surfleet formerly of Spalding passed away peacefully at Pilgrim Hospital on 11th November, 2020 aged 80 years. Dearly loved Husband of Jane, devoted Dad to Alison, Diane, Sarah and Simon. Father-in-law of Ian, loving Grandad, Great Grandad, Brother and Uncle. Due to the current situation a private family service will be held at Surfleet Crematorium. Donations in his memory will be divided between the British Heart Foundation and the British Lung Foundation may be sent to F.E. Addlesee & Son Ltd, 44 Castle Street, Boston, PE21 8PN Tel: 01205 311303
Published in Spalding Guardian on Nov. 24, 2020