J. Willson Funeral Directors Spalding
40 Winsover Road
, Lincolnshire PE11 1EJ
01775 722915
Brian SMITH
SMITH
Brian Randolph Kenneth
Passed away peacefully in The Pilgrim Hospital, Boston on Saturday 18th May 2019 aged 86 years. Loving Husband, Dad,
Grandad and Great Grandad. The funeral service will take place at the South Lincs Crematorium on Friday 14th June 2019
at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, but if desired donations for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance may be given at the
service or sent to J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding PE11 1EJ. Tel 01775 722915.
Published in Spalding Guardian on June 4, 2019
