|
|
ELY
Bridget Helen nee Congreve
Of Holbeach, formerly Whaplode. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 11th June 2019 aged 83 years. Much loved wife of Peter.
Dearly loved mum of Richard and Robert. Devoted grandma of Jeremy and Myles. Mother-in-law to Julia and the late Katharine. Funeral service at St Mary's Church Whaplode on Thursday 27th June 2019 at 1.00pm followed by burial at Park Road Cemetery Holbeach. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Holbeach hospital and the British Heart Foundation may be given at the service or sent to Morriss & Haynes, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincolnshire PE12 7AF
Published in Spalding Guardian on June 18, 2019