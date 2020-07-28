|
KITNEY
Bridgett
Of Holbeach, passed away peacefully in the Pilgrim Hospital on Saturday 18th June 2020, aged 84 years. Reunited with her late Husband John, a much loved Mum to Stuart, Mark and Peter, Mother in law to Amanda & Tracey and a loving Oma to Gracie, Isaac and Ava. Funeral service to take place at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet on Tuesday 4th August at 2.00pm. C/o J Willson Funeral Directors 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincs Tel: 01775 722915.
Published in Spalding Guardian on July 28, 2020