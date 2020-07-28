Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020
14:00
South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet
Bridgett KITNEY

Bridgett KITNEY Notice
KITNEY

Bridgett

Of Holbeach, passed away peacefully in the Pilgrim Hospital on Saturday 18th June 2020, aged 84 years. Reunited with her late Husband John, a much loved Mum to Stuart, Mark and Peter, Mother in law to Amanda & Tracey and a loving Oma to Gracie, Isaac and Ava. Funeral service to take place at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet on Tuesday 4th August at 2.00pm. C/o J Willson Funeral Directors 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincs Tel: 01775 722915.
Published in Spalding Guardian on July 28, 2020
