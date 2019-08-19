Home

J. Willson Funeral Directors Spalding
40 Winsover Road
, Lincolnshire PE11 1EJ
01775 722915
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00
South Lincs Crematorium
Surfleet
View Map
Bryan FENNER Notice
FENNER

Bryan

Passed away in Pilgrim Hospital on Tuesday 13th August 2019, aged 79 years. A much loved husband to Hilary and he will also be sadly missed by all of his family and friends. Funeral Service to take place at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet on Friday 30th August 2019 at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to go to Cancer Research c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding. Tel: (01775) 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on Aug. 19, 2019
