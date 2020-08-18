Home

Funeral
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020
11:00
Surfleet Crematorium
THOMPSON

Bryn

Sadly passed away on 5th August 2020 aged 69 years, after a long illness, with his family around him. Loving partner to Birgitte, much loved father to Colette and Dave, loving brother to Jacqueline, Robbie, Patrick, Gerald, Bruce, Warren, Nicholas, Neil and the late Douglas and loving brother-in-law to Sandra, June, Mary and Karen. Loving uncle to his nephews and nieces. He will be sadly missed. Private funeral takes place at Surfleet Crematorium on Wednesday 26th August at 11.00am. If you wish to pay your respects, this can be done outside the crematorium whilst social distancing. Donations in Bryn's memory for St Barnabas Hospice

Lincoln may be made via JustGiving: www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries/80039
Published in Spalding Guardian on Aug. 18, 2020
