THORPE
Buela
aged 83 years of Long Sutton. Peacefully on 25th November 2020 at her home with her family around her. Much loved wife of the late Terry, beloved mum of Wesley and Stewart, dear mother-in-law of Caroline and Marie, a dear grandma of Ella, Connor and Donna and great-grandma of Freya-Mae. Sadly due to current restrictions, a family funeral service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn, on Wednesday 9th December 2020 at 10.45am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'Marie Curie' may be given at the service, online by visiting www.peterbarnesfunerals.co.uk or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Spalding Guardian on Dec. 1, 2020