HAMPSON
Catherine
'Cath'
of Long Sutton, passed away peacefully at Holbeach Hospital on 13th December 2019, aged 73 years. Much loved wife of David, dear mother of Becky, granny to Evie May and a beloved sister of Geoff, Chris and Viv. Funeral Service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Surfleet, on Thursday, 2nd January 2020 at 11.00am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Holbeach and East Elloe Hospital Trust at the service or c/o FE Walton & Son, 38 Market Place, Long Sutton PE12 9JF. Tel: 01406 363264
Published in Spalding Guardian on Dec. 17, 2019