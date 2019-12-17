Home

POWERED BY

Services
F E Walton & Son
38 Market Place
Long Sutton, Lincolnshire PE12 9JF
01406 307177
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine HAMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine HAMPSON

Notice Condolences

Catherine HAMPSON Notice
HAMPSON

Catherine

'Cath'

of Long Sutton, passed away peacefully at Holbeach Hospital on 13th December 2019, aged 73 years. Much loved wife of David, dear mother of Becky, granny to Evie May and a beloved sister of Geoff, Chris and Viv. Funeral Service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Surfleet, on Thursday, 2nd January 2020 at 11.00am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Holbeach and East Elloe Hospital Trust at the service or c/o FE Walton & Son, 38 Market Place, Long Sutton PE12 9JF. Tel: 01406 363264
Published in Spalding Guardian on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of F E Walton & Son
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -