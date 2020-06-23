Home

Mark Forth Independent Funeral Service (Spalding)
10 New Road
Spalding, Lincolnshire PE11 1DQ
01775 720800
Cathy WILLIAMS

Cathy WILLIAMS Notice
WILLIAMS

Cathy Jane

of Deeping St Nicholas, passed away peacefully at home on 13th June 2020, aged 62 years. Dearly loved wife of Ian, much loved Mum, Grandmother, Sister and Daughter. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Family flowers only please. Donation cheques, if desired, made payable to Macmillan Cancer Support, may be sent to Mark Forth Independent Funeral Services, 10 New Road, Spalding, PE11 1DQ. Tel: 01775 720800
Published in Spalding Guardian on June 23, 2020
