Celia Marie Passed away peacefully at Cedar Falls on Monday 25th November 2019, aged 80. Beloved wife of Geoff, dearly loved Sister-in-Law and Aunt. Short service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium on Thursday 19th December at 12.00noon. Thanksgiving service to follow at Broad Street Methodist Church, Spalding at 3.00pm. The family invite all who would like to join them to either or both services. Family flowers only please, donations to The . Mark Forth Independent Funeral Services,
10 New Road, Spalding, PE11 1DQ. Tel: 01775 720800
Published in Spalding Guardian on Dec. 10, 2019