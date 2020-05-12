|
|
CHATTELL
Charles
of Spalding. Passed away peacefully on 5th May 2020, aged 87 years. Doting Husband of the late Bridget Chattell (nee Donnelly). Loving Father of Terence, Maria, Peter, Lorraine, Karen, Angela and Malachy. A caring Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. Family flowers only please, donations for Dementia UK to be sent via bank transfer to Mark Forth Independent Funeral Services (Donations Account), 10 New Road, Spalding, PE11 1DQ. Tel: 01775 720800
Published in Spalding Guardian on May 12, 2020