STENNETT
Charles Horance
Passed away peacefully at his home in Spalding, surrounded by all of his family on Saturday 5th October 2019, aged 89 years. Funeral Service to take place at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet on Thursday 24th October 2019 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to be shared between British Heart Foundation and Marie Curie c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding. Tel: (01775) 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on Oct. 14, 2019