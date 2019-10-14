Home

J. Willson Funeral Directors Spalding
40 Winsover Road
, Lincolnshire PE11 1EJ
01775 722915
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
14:00
South Lincs Crematorium
Surfleet
STENNETT

Charles Horance

Passed away peacefully at his home in Spalding, surrounded by all of his family on Saturday 5th October 2019, aged 89 years. Funeral Service to take place at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet on Thursday 24th October 2019 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to be shared between British Heart Foundation and Marie Curie c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding. Tel: (01775) 722915
Published in Spalding Guardian on Oct. 14, 2019
