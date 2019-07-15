|
COWLING nÃ©e KETTERINGHAM Christine Margaret
Of Wigtoft passed away suddenly on Tuesday 2nd July 2019 aged 75 years. Beloved wife of Maurice. Dearly loved by her children and grandchildren. Loving sister of Nicholas and the late Patricia and Bernard. Funeral service at St Mary's Church, Tydd St Mary on Wednesday 24th July 2019 at 10.30am. Donations, if desired, for Royal British Legion may be given at the service or sent to Morriss & Haynes, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Lincs, PE12 7AF Tel: 01406 425225
Published in Spalding Guardian on July 15, 2019