F E Walton & Son
38 Market Place
Long Sutton, Lincolnshire PE12 9JF
01406 307177
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
15:00
South Lincolnshire Crematorium
Surfleet
View Map
Christine VENNI

Christine VENNI Notice
VENNI

Christine 'Tina'

of Sutton Bridge passed away peacefully on 24th January 2020 aged 63 years. Much loved wife of the late Mick, proud mum of Anthony and Kelly-Sue, mother-in-law of Chris, beloved nan to her five grand-daughters and a cherished daughter of Monica and the late Roy. Funeral service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Surfleet, on Friday, 28th February at 3.00pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Marie Curie and St Barnabas Hospice at the service or c/o FE Walton & Son, 38 Market Place, Long Sutton PE12 9JF Tel: 01406 363264. Bright colours may be worn.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Feb. 11, 2020
