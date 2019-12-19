Home

Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
Joseph Of Holbeach passed away suddenly at home on Saturday 9th November 2019, aged 63 years. A loving dad to Michelle and Nathan also a doting grandad. Will be sadly missed by all who knew him. The Funeral Service will be held at Holy Trinity Church, Holbeach on Tuesday 7th January 2020 at 10.00am followed by burial in Hall Gate cemetery. Flowers welcome, donations if preferred will go to the RSPCA and may be given at the service or sent to: Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services, Church Street, Holbeach, PE12 7LL, Tel. 01406 422333
Published in Spalding Guardian on Dec. 19, 2019
