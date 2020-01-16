Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
14:30
Mintlyn Crematorium
King's Lynn
ARMES

Claude

Of Long Sutton, passed away peacefully at home on 5th January 2020, aged 89 years. Loving Husband of Patricia, Dad to Val, Father-in-law to Miles and devoted Grandad & Great-Grandad. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn on Tuesday 4th February at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, donations preferred to Marie Curie & St Barnabas may be given at the service or sent to: Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services, West Street, Long Sutton, Lincs PE12 9BN. Tel: 01406 363648
Published in Spalding Guardian on Jan. 16, 2020
