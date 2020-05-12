Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morriss and Haynes Funeral Service (Holbeach, Spalding)
34 Fleet St
Spalding, Lincolnshire PE12 7AF
01406 425225
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Colin TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin TAYLOR

Notice Condolences

Colin TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR

Colin (Sandy)

of Holbeach, passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on Sunday 3rd May, aged 77 years.Much loved husband of June, loving dad to Jane and Sean, father-in-law to John and Ann, grandad to Errol, Andy, Danielle, Connor and Louis, big grandad to Harry, Charlie, Olivia, Jack and Hallie. Due to the present circumstances a private cremation service will be held. No flowers by request. Video link service will be available. All enquiries contact Morriss & Haynes, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincs, PE12 7AF. Tel: 01406 425225
Published in Spalding Guardian on May 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -