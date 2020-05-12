|
|
TAYLOR
Colin (Sandy)
of Holbeach, passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on Sunday 3rd May, aged 77 years.Much loved husband of June, loving dad to Jane and Sean, father-in-law to John and Ann, grandad to Errol, Andy, Danielle, Connor and Louis, big grandad to Harry, Charlie, Olivia, Jack and Hallie. Due to the present circumstances a private cremation service will be held. No flowers by request. Video link service will be available. All enquiries contact Morriss & Haynes, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding, Lincs, PE12 7AF. Tel: 01406 425225
Published in Spalding Guardian on May 12, 2020