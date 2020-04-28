|
THOROLD
Colin Verney
of Spalding, passed away peacefully in the Tulip Suite at Johnson Community Hospital on Monday 13th April 2020, aged 83 years. Husband of Doreen, (nee Darley) for 59 years. Loving father of Kevin and Duncan. Brother to the late Roger and Gloria. Due to the present circumstances, a private funeral will be held. Enquiries to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services (Clubleys), St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD. Tel: 01775 723199
Published in Spalding Guardian on Apr. 28, 2020