Connie FELL

Connie FELL Notice
FELL

Connie

(née MASHFORD)

Previously of Weston, Spalding, passed away peacefully in Elmwood House Care Home, Boston on Monday 17th August 2020, aged 92 years. Much loved Mum to John and a loving Grandma to Simon and Rebecca. Private family funeral to take place. Family flowers only please, donations if desired will be shared between the Lincolnshire Air Ambulance and Holbeach Hospital c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincs Tel: 01775 722915.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Aug. 25, 2020
