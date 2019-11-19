Home

Morriss and Haynes Funeral Service (Holbeach, Spalding)
34 Fleet St
Spalding, Lincolnshire PE12 7AF
01406 425225
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
13:30
Holbeach Methodist Church
Burial
Following Services
Park Road Crematorium.
PACK

Constance Jean (Jean)

Passed away peacefully on 5th November 2019 at Skirbeck Court Care Home, Boston, aged 92 years. Wife of the late Mervyn, A loving mother of Nigel and Ena, a devoted grandmother to Alex and Jordan. Funeral service at Holbeach Methodist Church on Thursday 28th November at 1.30pm followed by burial in Park Road Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Holbeach Methodist Church may be given at the service or sent to Morriss & Haynes, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Spalding Lincs PE12 7AF
Published in Spalding Guardian on Nov. 19, 2019
