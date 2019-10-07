|
CYRIL
DREWRY
Bonnie, Adrian, Aileen and family would like to thank everyone for their sincere thoughts, cards and messages of support on their sad loss of Cyril. A special thank you to Rev Sandra Gardner for a lovely service, thanks to Paula Marshall for the beautiful flowers, and to Peter Barnes Funerals for their excellent funeral services. Also to everyone that sent donations in memory of Cyril which to date amounts to £1200. Please accept this as the only but sincere acknowledgement
Published in Spalding Guardian on Oct. 7, 2019