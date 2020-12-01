|
|
RIMELL
Cyril William
of Spalding, passed away peacefully on Thursday 5th November 2020 aged 94 years. Head of Mathematics at Spalding Grammar School for 33 years, he retired as Deputy Head in 1988. He was a much loved husband of the late Joyce, father of Jill, Jim and John and grandfather of Amy, Joe, Lucy, Bill, Ash and Peter. A cremation service will take place Mid December at South Lincolnshire Crematorium Surfleet. Please email [email protected] for details of funeral arrangements. Family flowers only please but if desired donations for British Lung Foundation may be sent to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services (Clubleys), St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs PE11 1JD. Tel: 01775 723199.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Dec. 1, 2020