|
|
HARDY
Darrell
passed away 22nd May 2020, aged 72 years. Loving husband to Chris. Dad of Darren, Donna and Christopher. Grandad to Carley, Dane, Mason, Harry, Derrie, Teegan and Sienna. Great-Grandad to Lillie and Amilee. Son of the late Ken and Ivy. Brother to Maureen and Ann and the late Dave, Glyn and Jan. He faded away with his loving family by his side, he will be greatly missed. Funeral Service at Surfleet Crematorium on 19th June at 3.00pm. Limited numbers are only allowed, but donations to NSPCC, Marie Curie and St Barnabas to be sent to Mark Forth Independent Funeral Services, 10 New Road, Spalding. Tel: 01775 720800
Published in Spalding Guardian on June 9, 2020