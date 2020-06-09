Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark Forth Independent Funeral Service (Spalding)
10 New Road
Spalding, Lincolnshire PE11 1DQ
01775 720800
Resources
More Obituaries for Darrrell HARDY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darrrell HARDY

Notice Condolences

Darrrell HARDY Notice
HARDY

Darrell

passed away 22nd May 2020, aged 72 years. Loving husband to Chris. Dad of Darren, Donna and Christopher. Grandad to Carley, Dane, Mason, Harry, Derrie, Teegan and Sienna. Great-Grandad to Lillie and Amilee. Son of the late Ken and Ivy. Brother to Maureen and Ann and the late Dave, Glyn and Jan. He faded away with his loving family by his side, he will be greatly missed. Funeral Service at Surfleet Crematorium on 19th June at 3.00pm. Limited numbers are only allowed, but donations to NSPCC, Marie Curie and St Barnabas to be sent to Mark Forth Independent Funeral Services, 10 New Road, Spalding. Tel: 01775 720800
Published in Spalding Guardian on June 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -