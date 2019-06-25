|
Passed away peacefully in Holbeach Hospital on Friday 7th June 2019, aged 82 years. Much loved husband of Ged, dad to Kevin and Verity and a loving grandad and brother to Margaret. Will be missed by all. Funeral Service to be held at South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Surfleet on Tuesday 2nd July at 12.00noon. Dress optional. Family flowers only please, donations preferred for Holbeach and East Elloe Hospital Trust may be given at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services, 2-8 Church Street, Holbeach, Lincs PE12 7LL. Tel: 01406 422333
Published in Spalding Guardian on June 25, 2019