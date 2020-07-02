Home

Tuesday, Jul. 7, 2020
13:00
Mintlyn Crematorium
King's Lynn
David Barry MARTINELLI

Notice Condolences

David Barry MARTINELLI Notice
MARTINELLI

(David) Barry

of Sutton Bridge, peacefully passed away at home after a long illness, with his wife by his side, on Tuesday 23rd June 2020, aged 76. Beloved husband of Sue, and a dear friend to many. He will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends. Funeral Service to be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn, on Tuesday 7th July 2020 at 1.00pm. Due to the current circumstances family only are able to attend the service. Family flowers only please, and if desired, donations may be given to, and any cheques made payable to, the Crohn's & Colitis UK at the service or c/o Riverside Funeral Services, 76 Bridge Road, Sutton Bridge, Spalding, Lincolnshire, PE12 9UA. Tel: 01406 259503
Published in Spalding Guardian on July 2, 2020
