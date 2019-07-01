Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David LLOYD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Chistopher LLOYD

Notice Condolences

David Chistopher LLOYD Notice
Of Long Sutton, passed away peacefully at Queen Elizabeth Hospital on 2nd June 2019, aged 72 years. Sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on Friday 5th July at 10.45am. Family flowers only. Donations if desired for The Dialysis Centre at Queen Elizabeth Hospital may be given at the service or sent to: Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services, West Street, Long Sutton, Lincs PE12 9BN. Tel: 01406 363648
Published in Spalding Guardian from July 1 to July 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.