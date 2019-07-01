|
Of Long Sutton, passed away peacefully at Queen Elizabeth Hospital on 2nd June 2019, aged 72 years. Sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on Friday 5th July at 10.45am. Family flowers only. Donations if desired for The Dialysis Centre at Queen Elizabeth Hospital may be given at the service or sent to: Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services, West Street, Long Sutton, Lincs PE12 9BN. Tel: 01406 363648
Published in Spalding Guardian from July 1 to July 2, 2019