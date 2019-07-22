Home

F E Walton & Son
38 Market Place
Long Sutton, Lincolnshire PE12 9JF
01406 307177
EDDOLLS

David John (John)

Of Long Sutton, passed away peacefully on Saturday 13th July 2019, aged 91 years. Beloved husband of Beryl. Funeral Service at St. Mary's Church, Long Sutton on Wednesday 24th July at 11.30am followed by interment in the Churchyard. Close family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Mary's Church for 850th Anniversary Fund at the service or c/o F E Walton & Son, 38 Market Place, Long Sutton PE12 9JF. Tel: 01406 363264
Published in Spalding Guardian on July 22, 2019
