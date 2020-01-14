|
|
OSBORNE
David
of Long Sutton, passed away peacefully at home on 20th December 2019 aged 73 years. Loving husband of Lynn, proud and loving father to Lisa and Russell, father-in-law to Kirsty and a devoted grandad to Millie and Olivia. Funeral service at St Mary's Church, Long Sutton, on Tuesday 28th January 2020 at 2.30pm, followed by interment in Long Sutton Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Unicef and World Land Trust at the service or c/o FE Walton & Son, 38 Market Place, Long Sutton, PE12 9JF Tel: 01406 363264 Bright colours, especially red, may be worn.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Jan. 14, 2020