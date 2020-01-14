Home

POWERED BY

Services
F E Walton & Son
38 Market Place
Long Sutton, Lincolnshire PE12 9JF
01406 307177
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
14:30
St Mary's Church
Long Sutton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David OSBORNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David OSBORNE

Notice Condolences

David OSBORNE Notice
OSBORNE

David

of Long Sutton, passed away peacefully at home on 20th December 2019 aged 73 years. Loving husband of Lynn, proud and loving father to Lisa and Russell, father-in-law to Kirsty and a devoted grandad to Millie and Olivia. Funeral service at St Mary's Church, Long Sutton, on Tuesday 28th January 2020 at 2.30pm, followed by interment in Long Sutton Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Unicef and World Land Trust at the service or c/o FE Walton & Son, 38 Market Place, Long Sutton, PE12 9JF Tel: 01406 363264 Bright colours, especially red, may be worn.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of F E Walton & Son
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -