Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:15
Macclesfield Crematorium
RUSSELL

David

On 16th August 2019, David of Buxton passed away unexpectedly at home aged 82 years. Beloved husband of the late Anne, loving father of Paul and a loving brother to Jennifer. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service to take place

at Macclesfield Crematorium on Tuesday 10th September, 2019, at 11:20am. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of David for Multiple Sclerosis Foundation may be sent to R.W. Percival, Heath Street, Buxton, SK17 6LT. Tel: 01298 23056 www.percivalfunerals.co.uk
Published in Spalding Guardian on Sept. 2, 2019
