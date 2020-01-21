Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00
South Lincolnshire Crematorium
Surfleet
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David SMITH

Notice Condolences

David SMITH Notice
SMITH

David Ian

Of West Pinchbeck, passed away peacefully on Friday 13th December 2019 aged 61 years. Dearly loved Son of Bert and the late Joyce and a much loved brother of Shelagh and the late Sue. Dave will be sadly missed by all his friends and family. Funeral service will be held at South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Surfleet on Thursday 6th February at 10.00am. Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Dave may be made payable to the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance and the Renal unit at Lincoln Hospital, these may be left after the service or sent to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services (Clubleys) St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD. Tel 01775 723199.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -