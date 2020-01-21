|
|
SMITH
David Ian
Of West Pinchbeck, passed away peacefully on Friday 13th December 2019 aged 61 years. Dearly loved Son of Bert and the late Joyce and a much loved brother of Shelagh and the late Sue. Dave will be sadly missed by all his friends and family. Funeral service will be held at South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Surfleet on Thursday 6th February at 10.00am. Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Dave may be made payable to the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance and the Renal unit at Lincoln Hospital, these may be left after the service or sent to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services (Clubleys) St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD. Tel 01775 723199.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Jan. 21, 2020