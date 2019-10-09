Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anstey & District Funeral Service Ltd
Talbott House
Anstey, Leicestershire LE7 7AT
0116 234 0548
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
14:30
Gilroes Crematorium
Groby Road
Leicester
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David TURNELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David TURNELL

Notice Condolences

David TURNELL Notice
TURNELL

David (Spalding Dave)

Passed away peacefully on 27th September 2019 at Leicester Royal Infirmary, aged 69 years. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Dave's funeral service will take place at 2:30pm on Friday 18th October 2019 at Gilroes Crematorium, Groby Road, Leicester, LE3 9QE. Vibrant Colours and 'Peaky Blinders' style flat caps encouraged. Reception from 5:00pm at Anstey Nomads Football Club. Flowers and all enquiries to Anstey & District Funeral Services, Talbott House, Leicester Road, Anstey, Leicester, LE7 7AT Tel: 0116 234 0548
Published in Spalding Guardian on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anstey & District Funeral Service Ltd
Download Now