TURNELL
David (Spalding Dave)
Passed away peacefully on 27th September 2019 at Leicester Royal Infirmary, aged 69 years. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Dave's funeral service will take place at 2:30pm on Friday 18th October 2019 at Gilroes Crematorium, Groby Road, Leicester, LE3 9QE. Vibrant Colours and 'Peaky Blinders' style flat caps encouraged. Reception from 5:00pm at Anstey Nomads Football Club. Flowers and all enquiries to Anstey & District Funeral Services, Talbott House, Leicester Road, Anstey, Leicester, LE7 7AT Tel: 0116 234 0548
Published in Spalding Guardian on Oct. 9, 2019