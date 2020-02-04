Home

J. Willson Funeral Directors Spalding
40 Winsover Road
, Lincolnshire PE11 1EJ
01775 722915
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
12:00
South Lincs Crematorium
Surfleet
View Map
David WRIGHT Notice
WRIGHT

David

Of Neville Avenue, Spalding passed away peacefully on Sunday 26th January 2020, aged 86 years. A loving Husband to Marian and a much loved Dad to Julian and Fay. Funeral service to take place at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet on Thursday 20th February at 12.00noon. Family flowers only please but donations if desired will be towards the Alzheimer's Society c/o J Willson Funeral Directors, 40 Winsover Road, Spalding, Lincs Tel. 01775 722915.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Feb. 4, 2020
