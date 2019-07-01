|
|
HOOD
Debbie
Of Cornerhouse Flowers. Passed away after a short illness on Monday 24th June 2019, aged 56 years. Dearly loved wife of Alan, devoted mum of Luke, much loved daughter of Sheila and Cyril and sister to Lesley. Service to take place at South Lincolnshire Crematorium on Tuesday 16th July at 2.00pm. Please wear bright colours. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK may be given at the service or c/o Mark Forth Independent Funeral Services, 10 New Road, Spalding, PE11 1DQ. Tel: 01775 720800
Published in Spalding Guardian on July 1, 2019