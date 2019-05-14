|
|
RICHES
Dennis (Den)
Of Algarkirk passed away peacefully in Pilgrim Hospital after a short illness on 4th May, 2019 aged 77 years. Loving Husband of Sylvia, devoted Dad of Denise, Adi and Paul. Cherished Grandad to Andrew, Abbie, Georgina and Jasmine. Special friend to many, especially to Mandy and family. Funeral service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium on Monday 20th May, 2019 at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only. Donations towards Pilgrim Hospital Ward 8A may be sent to F.E. Addlesee & Son Ltd, 44 Castle Street,
Boston, PE21 8PN Tel: 01205 311303 Happy dress code to be worn.
Published in Spalding Guardian on May 14, 2019