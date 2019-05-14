Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis RICHES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis RICHES

Notice Condolences

Dennis RICHES Notice
RICHES
Dennis (Den)
Of Algarkirk passed away peacefully in Pilgrim Hospital after a short illness on 4th May, 2019 aged 77 years. Loving Husband of Sylvia, devoted Dad of Denise, Adi and Paul. Cherished Grandad to Andrew, Abbie, Georgina and Jasmine. Special friend to many, especially to Mandy and family. Funeral service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium on Monday 20th May, 2019 at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only. Donations towards Pilgrim Hospital Ward 8A may be sent to F.E. Addlesee & Son Ltd, 44 Castle Street,
Boston, PE21 8PN Tel: 01205 311303 Happy dress code to be worn.
Published in Spalding Guardian on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.