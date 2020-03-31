Home

Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 6, 2020
15:00
South Lincolnshire Crematorium Surfleet
Dereck SMITH
SMITH

Dereck

Of Spalding, passed away peacefully in Tanglewood Cedar Falls Nursing Home on Sunday 8th March 2020, aged 84 years. Loving husband to Enid, dearly loved dad to Andrew and Terri, Graham and Michelle and much loved grandad to Jasmine and Maddison. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service for family only due to the current situation. Will be held at South Lincolnshire Crematorium Surfleet on 6th April 2020 at 3pm.Family flowers only. Donations to Parkinsons UK and Cancer Research UK can be made online through Funeral Zone. Enquiries to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services, St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD. Tel: 01775723199.
Published in Spalding Guardian on Mar. 31, 2020
