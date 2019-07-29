|
|
COWARD
Derek George
(George)
Of Holbeach, passed away peacefully at Beach Lodge Nursing Home on Wednesday 17th July, aged 75 years. Much loved husband of the late Sheila, loved dad of Lizzy, Melanie and Gemma, devoted grandad to Leah, Jarvis, Ollita, Jessica, Lewis, Aaron, Spencer and Skye, great-grandad to Ava-mae, loved brother to Maureen, Norman, Barbara, Eileen, Sue, Linda and the late Doreen and Margaret. Missed by family and friends. Funeral Service at All Saints Church, Holbeach on Wednesday 7th August at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, donations to Fire Brigade Benevolent Fund and Lincolnshire Air Ambulance may be given at the service or may be sent to Morriss & Haynes, 34 Fleet Street, Holbeach, Lincs, PE12 7AF. Tel: 01406 425225
Published in Spalding Guardian on July 29, 2019